crime

Man arrested for abusing 8-month-old daughter in February

KOCHI

Police in Kochi City have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his baby daughter in February. The child, who was 8 months old at the time, has been in a coma ever since.

According to police, Shinji Yamashita, a company employee, has admitted to violently shaking his daughter and hitting her head between 7:30 p.m. and midnight on Feb 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yamashita call 119, saying there was something wrong with his daughter, and she was taken to hospital. Doctors determined she had suffered cranial hemorrhaging from SBS (shaken baby syndrome) and notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police quoted Yamashita, who was arrested on Sunday, as saying he did not mean to injure his daughter.

Yamashita lives with his wife and another daughter, aged 5. At the time, his wife was working and his other daughter was asleep.

The hospital said there had been no change in the baby’s condition and she remains in a coma. The 5-year-old daughter was taken into temporary protective custody in March but police said there were no signs that she had been abused and she was returned home.


