Man arrested for abusing common-law wife’s daughter

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the daughter of his common-law wife.

According to police, Shuya Sasajima grabbed the junior high school girl by the hair and dragged her along until she fell down and suffered a facial injury at their apartment in Adachi Ward on Oct 21, Fuji TV reported.

The next day, a teacher at the girl’s school noticed a bruise on her face and asked what happened. The girl said she didn’t want to return home. The teacher then notified police.

Police said Sasajima, who has no fixed occupation, has denied the charge. He moved in with his common-law wife and her daughter about two years ago.

