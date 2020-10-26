Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abusing common-law wife’s daughter

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the daughter of his common-law wife.

According to police, Shuya Sasajima grabbed the junior high school girl by the hair and dragged her along until she fell down and suffered a facial injury at their apartment in Adachi Ward on Oct 21, Fuji TV reported.

The next day, a teacher at the girl’s school noticed a bruise on her face and asked what happened. The girl said she didn’t want to return home. The teacher then notified police.

Police said Sasajima, who has no fixed occupation, has denied the charge. He moved in with his common-law wife and her daughter about two years ago.

He has no job and he's beating teenage girls........Why is this worthless piece of trash still walking freely?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

am i missing the meaning of common-law here? because don't you have to be living together for a certain number of years before you are considered common-law? in the article it states he moved in with his "common-law wife."

i'm hoping it was just physical violence and not sexual violence, too. this guy has loser written all over him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

well from the info they give in that article it does sound like he overdid it BUT depening on what happened its not that unusual for a Parent to hit a child after the Child did something bad oO?

Withouth proper informations this is nothing someone can "decide" from afar.

My father hit me a few times as well when I was little and most of the times because I did something wrong like running over the street even though the Trafic light was red ... he was super shocked and scared that something could have happened to me that he slapped me and not very genlte ... or one time when I ran away because I was angry.

"draging her along" doesn't sound resonable but as noone can verify what exactly happened ... and "If" this is the first and only bruise she ever got within those 2 years I doubt that he is a ruthless barbaric child abuser oO

0 ( +1 / -1 )

