Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

1 Comment
MIYAGI

Police in Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the one-year-old son of his girlfriend.

According to police, Ki Kikuchi, a company employee, kicked the boy in the back of the head between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at their apartment on June 6, Fuji TV reported. The boy’s mother, who was out at the time, noticed that her son had lost consciousness the next morning and took him to hospital

Doctors said the boy had suffered an acute subdural hematoma. The hospital contacted child welfare authorities about a case of possible child abuse. Police said Kikuchi, who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to the charge.

The child remains in a serious condition, police said.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

There is only one solution...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What an absolute scumbag.

The solution for such a man is the death sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog