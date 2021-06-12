Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

Police in Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the one-year-old son of his girlfriend.

According to police, Ki Kikuchi, a company employee, kicked the boy in the back of the head between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at their apartment on June 6, Fuji TV reported. The boy’s mother, who was out at the time, noticed that her son had lost consciousness the next morning and took him to hospital

Doctors said the boy had suffered an acute subdural hematoma. The hospital contacted child welfare authorities about a case of possible child abuse. Police said Kikuchi, who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to the charge.

The child remains in a serious condition, police said.

