Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the two-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

According to police, Kota Ochiai, a company employee from Saitama City, flung the child head-first onto a futon at his girlfriend’s apartment in Arakawa Ward at around Jan 2 or Jan 3.

On Jan 5, the child lost consciousness and her mother, who is in her 30s, called 119. Her daughter was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with acute subdural hematoma (bleeding in the brain), Fuji TV reported. She also had a broken bone in her right hand. She remains in a coma. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Ochiai has admitted to abusing the child more than once. They are also questioning the child’s mother who has been seeing Ochiai since last autumn.

