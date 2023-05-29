Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter

CHIBA

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.

According to police, Kazuki Amiya, who was arrested on Monday, slapped the girl’s face and buttocks at his home between Feb 28 and April 4. Kyodo News reported that the child was inflicted with bruises that required roughly three weeks to heal.

Police said the child was repeatedly absent from her nursery school from late February and began attending the facility again at the start of April. The nursery school noticed bruises on the girl and contacted a child welfare agency which notified police.

The girl has since been placed in protective custody.

Police said they are questioning Amiya and the girl’s mother to see if he had been regularly abusing her.

