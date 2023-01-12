Man arrested for abusing live-in girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter

Police in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend.

According to police, Yoshihiro Yaguchi, a company employee, beat the girl’s head and arms multiple times with his fists at their home on Nov 23 last year, Kyodo News reported. The child sustained bruises and injuries that took 10 days to heal.

Police said the Tsuchiura Child Welfare Center received a report from the girl's school on Nov 24 that she had bruises on her arm. The girl was taken into temporary protective custody while police questioned her mother and Yaguchi.

