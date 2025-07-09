Man arrested for acting violently, loses consciousness in police car and later dies

A 39-year-old man who was arrested for acting violently at his home in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, lost consciousness in a police car and later died in a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a call came in to 110 at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, in which the caller said a man was acting suspiciously outside his home in Aoba Ward, TBS reported.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they said a man was acting wildly in his home and on the street, shouting and throwing shoes. Police took him into custody and transported him to the police station.

On the way, the man lost consciousness in the car and was taken to hospital, but he was confirmed dead at 8:04 p.m.

Police said the cause of the man's death and whether he had any pre-existing illness are yet to be determined.

