 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for acting violently, loses consciousness in police car and later dies

1 Comment
SENDAI, Miyagi

A 39-year-old man who was arrested for acting violently at his home in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, lost consciousness in a police car and later died in a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a call came in to 110 at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, in which the caller said a man was acting suspiciously outside his home in Aoba Ward, TBS reported.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they said a man was acting wildly in his home and on the street, shouting and throwing shoes. Police took him into custody and transported him to the police station.

On the way, the man lost consciousness in the car and was taken to hospital, but he was confirmed dead at 8:04 p.m.

Police said the cause of the man's death and whether he had any pre-existing illness are yet to be determined.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

An unusual death which an autopsy should shine some light on.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog