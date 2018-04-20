Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for alleged murder of wife disguised as drowning

WAKAYAMA

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drowning his wife last summer while snorkeling in Wakayama Prefecture, allegedly disguising the killing as an accident so he could collect an insurance payout, police said Friday.

Takashi Noda, a driver from Osaka, is suspected of deliberately drowning his wife Shiho, 28, a restaurant manager in Osaka, at the beach in the town of Shirahama on July 18, 2017.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later, according to police. The man, who was arrested Thursday, has kept silent.

The couple, who got married around 2015, was in the middle of divorce negotiations at the time of the incident and Noda was designated as the beneficiary of his wife's 30 million yen life insurance payout, investigative sources and Shiho's coworkers said.

A postmortem examination found a large amount of sand in the victim's system, suggesting she was drowned in shallow water, the sources said.

At the time of the incident, Noda called for help and joined the rescue effort alongside a lifeguard, explaining his wife drowned while he was at the toilet. But suspicions were immediately raised because the woman was a licensed scuba diver.

Noda had invited his wife to go to the beach, the police said.

The police said Noda had been arrested four times since December 2017 on theft and other allegations, and in three cases he was indicted on theft charges.

