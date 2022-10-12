Man arrested for alleged sexual assault after drugging girlfriend’s tea

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend after drugging her.

According to police, Hayata Ishikawa, a Shibuya Ward office employee residing in Toshima Ward, is accused of mixing sleeping pills in a cup of tea at his apartment on the night of May 1, and then giving the beverage to his unsuspecting girlfriend, who is in her 20s, Kyodo News reported. After the woman lost consciousness, Ishikawa is accused of raping her.

Police said Ishikawa and the woman met on a dating app and started a relationship in early April. On the day of the assault, Ishikawa invited the woman to his apartment to watch a movie that night. When he asked her to have sex, she refused and after that, the woman told police he gave her a cup of tea and she passed out.

Police said Ishikawa has admitted to the charge and added they are they are investigating whether he has committed similar sex crimes in the past.

According to the Shibuya Ward office, Ishikawa has been working in the Welfare Division. He reportedly had no behavioral problems at work.

