Man arrested for allegedly assaulting taxi driver after refusing to pay fare

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion assaulting a taxi driver after refusing to pay the fare.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday, TBS reported. The 57-year-old taxi driver called 110 and said he had been punched by a passenger who refused to pay the 3,790 yen fare.

According to police, the driver picked up the man at around 12:15 a.m. in Hakata Ward and drove him to his home in Minami Ward.

Once they arrived, the passenger refused to pay the fare, punched the driver in the face and fled.

Police said the suspect, who was intoxicated at the time, has denied the allegation.

The taxi driver suffered facial injuries and a cut to his ear.

