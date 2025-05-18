 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting taxi driver after refusing to pay fare

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion assaulting a taxi driver after refusing to pay the fare.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday, TBS reported. The 57-year-old taxi driver called 110 and said he had been punched by a passenger who refused to pay the 3,790 yen fare.

According to police, the driver picked up the man at around 12:15 a.m. in Hakata Ward and drove him to his home in Minami Ward.  

Once they arrived, the passenger refused to pay the fare, punched the driver in the face and fled.

Police said the suspect, who was intoxicated at the time, has denied the allegation.

 The taxi driver suffered facial injuries and a cut to his ear.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

Himeji Castle Festival

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Wisteria Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Experiencing Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask Women Out in Japan (Without Being Creepy or Clueless)

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Shopping For Maternity Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo