 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly beating wife on sidewalk during financial argument

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife on the sidewalk near their home.

According to police, the man is accused of punching his wife, who is in her 50s, in the shoulder repeatedly at around 11 p.m. Thursday, NTV reported.

A witness called 110 and said there was a street fight going on between a man and a woman.

Police said the man has admitted beating his wife and quoted him as saying, “We got into an argument over money matters.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog