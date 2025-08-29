Man arrested for allegedly beating wife on sidewalk during financial argument

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife on the sidewalk near their home.

According to police, the man is accused of punching his wife, who is in her 50s, in the shoulder repeatedly at around 11 p.m. Thursday, NTV reported.

A witness called 110 and said there was a street fight going on between a man and a woman.

Police said the man has admitted beating his wife and quoted him as saying, “We got into an argument over money matters.”

