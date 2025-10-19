 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for allegedly committing indecent acts against acquaintance’s 8-year-old daughter

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of committing indecent acts against 8-year-old girl at a shopping center. 

The incident occurred on the evening of Oct 7 at the shopping center in Minami Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, Kosuke Noda, a company employee, is acquainted with the victim's mother, and on the day of the crime, he had picked up the child from a cram school and was supposed to take her straight home.

The girl’s mother saw her daughter crying after she returned home and learned what happened. She contacted police who arrested Noda the next day.

Police said Noda admitted hugging the girl and putting his face near hers. He was quoted as saying "She was crying, so I tried to cheer her up, but I did not commit any indecent acts.” 

Noda has previously driven the girl to and from school several times in the past, and police suspect he did this to gain her trust. After the incident, Noda reportedly told the girl to keep quiet.

Life in prison without parole, there’s no cure for these demons.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

