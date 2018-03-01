Man arrested for allegedly driving sports car at 235 kph on highway

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving an American sports car at 235 kilometers per hour in 2016 on an expressway in Tokyo that has a speed limit of 100 kph, police said.

Yoshimune Shirai is suspected of having driven a Dodge Challenger at that speed on the Central Nippon Expressway at around 4:15 a.m. on Jan 29, 2016 in Kunitachi, western Tokyo. He has denied the allegation, according to the police.

The man was quoted by investigators as saying he does not accept the charges as he cannot recognize the person recorded in the camera image as himself.

Shirai's car was detected by a vehicle speed checking system installed on the highway, the police said, adding that they also plan to refer him to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Trucking Vehicle Law as a license plate had been removed from his vehicle's front.

Police suspect that Shirai had repeatedly driven a car exceeding the speed limit on highways and other roads in the capital from 2015 to 2016, and showed provocative actions such as raising his middle finger toward the vehicle speed checking system.

© KYODO