Man arrested for allegedly driving sports car at 235 kph on highway

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving an American sports car at 235 kilometers per hour in 2016 on an expressway in Tokyo that has a speed limit of 100 kph, police said.
Yoshimune Shirai is suspected of having driven a Dodge Challenger at that speed on the Central Nippon Expressway at around 4:15 a.m. on Jan 29, 2016 in Kunitachi, western Tokyo. He has denied the allegation, according to the police.
The man was quoted by investigators as saying he does not accept the charges as he cannot recognize the person recorded in the camera image as himself.
Shirai's car was detected by a vehicle speed checking system installed on the highway, the police said, adding that they also plan to refer him to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Trucking Vehicle Law as a license plate had been removed from his vehicle's front.
Police suspect that Shirai had repeatedly driven a car exceeding the speed limit on highways and other roads in the capital from 2015 to 2016, and showed provocative actions such as raising his middle finger toward the vehicle speed checking system.© KYODO
hooktrunk2
Those speed cameras actually work? They'd make a fortune if they gave everyone traveling over 80kph a ticket, which seems to be 80 percent of the drivers. A good number of those are traveling around 120 kph. (Not saying they should though.)
Bungle
Don't quote me on this if you ever end up in the dock, but I believe these cameras are only triggered if you drive substantially over the posted speed limit; substantially being 30-40 km/h over.
Falcongrl89
....winning?
Yubaru
And if this is supposed to be provacative HERE, they had better start arresting all the young hipsters who use it all the time in their concerts and photo-ops! Lol
taj
Lock the idiot up! Repeat offender and a danger to eveyone else on the road. a year in jail and about 5 years without a license after that ought to smarten him up and serve as a good example to the like-minded. At 41 years old, there is no excuse and can be very little expectation that his behavior will improve without some serious penalty.
Peter K
Germany does not have highway speed limit in many places, cars are far superior to what you see in Japan (mostly Kei junk and Sunday drivers in their hybrids) and nobody complains.
Trapped
And so, Peter, your point being?
Peter K
My point being that speed limit should not be applicable on the highway, especially at 4 am
BurakuminDes
A Dodge doing 235 clicks? Surely theyve got it wrong? Was it going downhill or something?! When I first read the headline I assumed it was gonna be a Nissan GTR!
In seriousness, I couldnt care less about this morons safety, but he could easily have killed innocent people. Lock him up for a bit to think about things, sieze and sell off the Dodge - and slap him with a driving ban for at least 10 years.
kohakuebisu
Just saying, but I doubt the unlimited sections of the autobahns have as many curves, ramps, and merges as the shutoko.
Disillusioned
This is actually a pretty common practice. Every time I use the highway I see at least two twits racing at insanely dangerous speeds. Last year I had four Ferraris fly past me on the Higashi-Kanto highway. They were doing at least 200kph and weaving in and out if traffic. Speed limits seem to only be guidelines. However, I got a ticket for doing 75 in a 60 zone, which was a new duel-lane road in Chiba. I just got targeted for revenue.
Reckless
At least he did it at 4 am, I will give him that solitary fact as a semblance of common sense.
I often see big trucks with license plates bent up to all heck and illegible. Guess the police can't be bothered...
TorafusuTorasan
Don't look now, Peter K, but Germany is trending away from autobahns and towards auto (diesel) bans in their largest cities. 70 cities in Germany have above average levels of poisonous NO gas and are considering prohibitions on diesel cars to help clean the air. Better trade up to a Kei car now while you still can!
Laguna
Did 200kmp in my Gran Torino in Orange County while in high school. Afterwards, my friend and I looked at each other and agreed never to try it again. (Just many of "let"s never do this again"cases.)
Slickdrifter
Yep and wasn't it just the other day on another JT news bit. American cars do not sell well.
Right back on point.
As 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T owner my self. Pushing a Challenger to 235KPH on the Japanese highway is to fast. That is travelling at 146 MPH in an American car on Japanese roads with little room to hard break. I will admit I have taken my vehicle up to 120KPH on the highway with traffic. But that is far as I push it in my location. I am also in the Super-car/Italian Exotic Auto sales business and the guys driving my product on the highway at dangerous speeds is lunacy and pisses me off royally. This guy deserves everything that is coming to him. If he wanted the run quarter mile in his R/T then he should have done it on many of race tracks here in Japan. Then only himself and the car is at risk. Also the highway surfaces are terrible for high speeds. There is oil and debris everywhere and your going to kill yourself or someone else. Really stupid!
simon g
Confiscate the car for as long as his license is suspended. Repeat offenders forfeit their cars.
Jandworld
Was it a race?
If there is speed there are the young.
darknuts
Like a true American. They are just not used to the raw power of American muscle.
Blattamexiguus
Charged 2years later!
well that certainly isnt so fast!
Luddite
Shame justice hasn't been as swift as the car.
yakyak
Finally, a little spice in Japan to wake us all up!
Educator60
The suspect was laughing as he was taken away by the police. Also appeared to be either chatting or talking to himself (as is common with scenes of arrest here, there was no audio on the video clip shown on the news).
Trapped
Sorry, Peter, but that speed is inappropriate for Japanese expressways. Keep it for the track.
Harry_Gatto
"American sports car "
An oxymoron surely.
CaptDingleheimer
If he was driving an American muscle car and giving the finger to the camera, I trust he was properly outfitted with a dirty mustache and a mullet hairstyle.
Seawolf
While I think highways in Japan are inferior to German Autobahn, it states that he probably did it more than once, meaning he knows the road and where its ok to go fast. he even knows where the cams are installed...
As for killing innocent people as commented above, if you drive 70km in the inside lane of (probably) 3 lanes, its your own fault if you are being hit from behind.
Me, I drive limit+10km on normal roads, +20 on highways, which still feels slow comparing to many cars. Most other drivers, including my wife, always drive the same speed regardless of limits or weather. That is whats making it dangerous...
CaptDingleheimer
You completely neglected to blame Trump.
Try harder next time.
And might want to check in on the 10 fastest lap times at Nurburgring, Germany. You might be slightly disappointed to learn that several are held by inferior, racist, morbidly obese, ignorant American too-fat-to-play-sports cars.