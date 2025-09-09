Man arrested for allegedly drugging woman, sexually assaulting and robbing her

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman after lacing her drink with a sedative.

According to police, Takashi Kobayashi, who is self-employed, has remained silent during questioning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting the woman, who is in her 20s, between 10:30 p.m. on July 8 and 7:15 a.m. the next day at his apartment.

Kobayashi and the woman first met at a club in Shibuya in early July, police said. The woman went to Roppongi to meet Kobayashi a second time and was invited to his apartment after dinner, when the alleged incident occurred.

Police allege Kobayashi gave the woman a drink laced with a sedative, sexually assaulted her, and inflicted injuries to her lower back and other areas, requiring one week of treatment.

Kobayashi also allegedly stole the woman's wireless earphones and cosmetics from her bag.

The woman reported the incident to the police after she left the apartment.

