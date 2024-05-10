Man arrested for allegedly having sex with minor at welfare facility where he works

Ishikawa prefectural police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of having sex with a girl under the age of 16 at a welfare facility where he works.

Police said Hiroyuki Uemoto is accused of having non-consensual sex with the girl at the facility in Hakui City at around 11 p.m. on March 14, NHK reported.

Police said Uemoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to satisfy his sexual desires.

After the incident, the girl contacted a relative who reported it to police.

