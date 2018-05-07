Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old girl he met online

1 Comment
CHIBA

Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl after he communicated with her online.

The suspect, Jin Ashizawa, a self-professed carpenter who resides in Yokohama City’s Asahi Ward, was arrested on Sunday, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Ashizawa allegedly lured the first-year junior high school student from Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, and took her to Osaka Prefecture before dawn between May 5 and 6.

The two became acquainted online and began exchanging messages. Just before dawn on Saturday, Ashizawa drove to the girl’s home in Funabashi City, after enticing her with the promise of visiting Osaka—a city she previously expressed interest in going to.

The victim’s grandmother, who lives with her granddaughter, filed a missing person report with Chiba prefectural police when she noticed the girl was nowhere to be found. On Sunday, Ashizawa turned himself in at a police station in Aichi Prefecture, with the minor in tow.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Way too young. She should’ve asked the girl to introduce him to her mum.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

