Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for killing cow, stealing its head

0 Comments
GIFU

A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing the head of a cow after killing the animal at a ranch in central Japan, police said.

The Philippine national identified as Osualdo Alemania Galindo is suspected of slaughtering a 1.8-meter-long female cow apparently with an accomplice at a ranch in Sakahogi, Gifu Prefecture, early Friday.

The police did not reveal whether or not the suspect has admitted to the charge.

According to police, an officer attempted to speak to Galindo and another man on a street in a nearby city at around 4 a.m., whereupon the other man fled. The officer found a blood stain on Galindo's bicycle, and some two hours later, police received a report from the ranch about one of its cows having died apparently during dismemberment.

The body of the 500-kilogram, 4-year-old cow was found just outside the ranch's fence with its head and right foreleg missing. The whereabouts of the man who was with Galindo remain unknown and the missing parts of the cow have not yet been found, the police said.

The police are also looking into the possibility of charges based on suspicion of violating the animal law.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Poor cow.

is cow head soup a thing in the Philippines?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog