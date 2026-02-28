Man arrested for allegedly killing elderly parents

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents, both in their 80s, at their home.

According to police, Takeshi Matsuda, of unknown occupation, called 110 at around 5:10 p.m. Friday and said: “I killed my parents,” TV Asahi reported. Police officers who responded found Matsuda standing at the entrance to the apartment.

Inside, they found his mother slumped against a massage chair and his father collapsed face-up in the living room.

They were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police said both victims had strangulation marks on the necks.

