Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Tochigi

A 28-year-old unemployed Bangladeshi national has been arrested in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, on suspicion of killing his 56-year-old mother at their home.

Police said the man is accused of beating and stabbing his mother, who is also a Bangladeshi national, on May 3, NTV reported.

According to police, the man called his brother and said their mother was lying on the bathroom floor, and then disappeared. The brother called 119 and their mother was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said victim had multiple wounds to her head and upper body, and her ribs were broken.

The suspect was found by police near the house on May 10 and arrested him on Monday.

Police said he has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I don't remember, so I don't know."

© Japan Today