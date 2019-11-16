Man arrested for allegedly molesting young girl in car

Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a junior high school girl after enticing her to get into his car last month.
The suspect, Kyohei Ishiyama, whose occupation is unknown, lives in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has denied the allegation.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 19 in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward. The girl was walking home alone when a man in a parked car called out to her to get in and he would give her a ride home.
When the girl got into the car, the man drove her to a parking lot where he allegedly molested her for about 40 minutes. He let the girl out and she returned home and told her mother who called 110.
Police said they identified Ishiyama after street surveillance camera footage of his sedan in the area where the incident occurred matched the description of the car given by the girl.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Why did she get in the car in the first place???
PTownsend
Victim blaming. Or is the question why can't every teenager be street tough and hard like teenagers have to be in the mean streets, or like middle aged men who think they know what's best for others.
The question should be why did he lure her in. The answer is he's a pervert who needs to face justice.
PTownsend
Which assumes that I have enough information from this brief article to know what really happened.
Vince Black
Streets smarts lessons need to be taught from elementary school. It's a hell of a lot more useful than a "soft tennis" lesson or memorizing a list of words in a foreign language they're never going to use outside of school
Lorem ipsum
Poor girl. That guy does indeed deserve hell. But I also hold their parents responsible for not education her enough on getting into cars with strangers.
PTownsend
Perhaps. And boys should be taught from an early age they can't force themselves on girls, or other boys.
JJ Jetplane
What I am suspecting here is that she might have known him.
Also, how they educate children in Japan are a bit different. Where in my home country (America), we are taught not to trust strangers, not to speak to them, and don't go anywhere with them. However, in Japan, according to my wife, many are taught that someone might need help and Japanese are inherently good people. So when a stranger calls out to you, you think that person might need help or it's a trusting person because Japanese people don't lie.
Disillusioned
"walking home alone when a man in a parked car called out to her to get in and he would give her a ride home. When the girl got into the car..........."
Why in the heck would she get into the car in the first place? That's just dumb!