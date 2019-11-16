Man arrested for allegedly molesting young girl in car

Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a junior high school girl after enticing her to get into his car last month.

The suspect, Kyohei Ishiyama, whose occupation is unknown, lives in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has denied the allegation.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 19 in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward. The girl was walking home alone when a man in a parked car called out to her to get in and he would give her a ride home.

When the girl got into the car, the man drove her to a parking lot where he allegedly molested her for about 40 minutes. He let the girl out and she returned home and told her mother who called 110.

Police said they identified Ishiyama after street surveillance camera footage of his sedan in the area where the incident occurred matched the description of the car given by the girl.

© Japan Today