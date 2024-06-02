 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting teenage girl on her way home

0 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl as she returned home in May.

Police said Makoto Okura, a construction worker whose address is unknown, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying “I never did anything like that,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the warrant, Okura allegedly groped the girl on the landing of a staircase at the apartment building where she lives as she came home from school.

The girl told her mother who immediately contacted the police. Surveillance camera footage from the scene showed Okura in the vicinity, which ultimately led to his arrest on Sunday.

A similar incident occurred in early April at another location roughly 500 meters from the apartment building. Police are questioning Okura about that case as well.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog