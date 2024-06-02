Man arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting teenage girl on her way home

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl as she returned home in May.

Police said Makoto Okura, a construction worker whose address is unknown, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying “I never did anything like that,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the warrant, Okura allegedly groped the girl on the landing of a staircase at the apartment building where she lives as she came home from school.

The girl told her mother who immediately contacted the police. Surveillance camera footage from the scene showed Okura in the vicinity, which ultimately led to his arrest on Sunday.

A similar incident occurred in early April at another location roughly 500 meters from the apartment building. Police are questioning Okura about that case as well.

