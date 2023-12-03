Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at hotel in Nagasaki Prefecture

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in October.

According to police, the suspect, who works for the municipal government, has admitted he took the girl to the hotel, knowing she was under the age of 16, on the night of Oct 14, local news reported.

Police said the man told them he became acquainted with the girl on a social networking site and arranged to meet her at a hotel. 

Police said the girl’s parents filed a criminal complaint against the man on Nov 24 after finding out about the incident. After an investigation, the man was arrested on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo