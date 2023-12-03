Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at hotel in Nagasaki Prefecture

Police in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in October.

According to police, the suspect, who works for the municipal government, has admitted he took the girl to the hotel, knowing she was under the age of 16, on the night of Oct 14, local news reported.

Police said the man told them he became acquainted with the girl on a social networking site and arranged to meet her at a hotel.

Police said the girl’s parents filed a criminal complaint against the man on Nov 24 after finding out about the incident. After an investigation, the man was arrested on Sunday.

© Japan Today