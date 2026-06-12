Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female acquaintance

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in her 20s in an apartment building where they both live in May.

Police said Yasuhito Arakawa, an employee of the Hakata Tax Office, is accused of grabbing the woman by both shoulders, touching her breasts and buttocks over her clothes, and forcibly kissing her, in the hallway of the apartment building on May 16, TBS reported.

Police said the woman told them that Arakawa rang the doorbell and grabbed her when she opened the door.

Police said Arakawa has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I thought she was okay with it, so I hugged and kissed her. I didn't grab her shoulders, and I didn't touch her breasts.”

© Japan Today