crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting sleeping elementary school girl

OSAKA

Police in Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting an elementary school girl as she slept in her bedroom, last month.

According to police, Atsushi Kanno, a company employee, is accused of breaking into an apartment through an unlocked balcony window and sexually assaulting the girl in late August, NHK reported.

The girl was reportedly alone in at the time. After her mother returned home, the girl told her what happened and her mother called 110.

Police said Sugano was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken outside the apartment building.

Police said Kanno has admitted to entering the apartment and touching the girl's lower body, but denied engaging in sexual intercourse.

Police said Kanno told them he doesn't know the girl or her family.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

