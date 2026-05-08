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Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl in apartment in Chiba

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CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in an apartment.

Police said Makoto Takayanagi, a company executive, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in August last year at an acquaintance's apartment in Chiba Prefecture, knowing that she was under 18 years old, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Takayanagi and the girl met through a mutual acquaintance.

Police said Takayanagi has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "At the time, I knew the victim was a minor because she told me so."

Police are continuing their investigation, including whether there was any exchange of money.

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