Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl in Gifu park

Police in Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a park.

Police said the suspect, Shohei Haga, is also accused of choking the girl and punching her in the face, NTV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on April 24. The girl told police she was walking along a street when a man grabbed her from behind and choked her. He then dragged her to a nearby park, punched her in the face and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl called her mother and she called 110. A police patrol spotted a man fitting the assailant’s description near the park at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night and arrested him on Sunday morning.

Police said Haga has denied the allegation.

Police said the girl suffered neck and facial injuries.

