 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl in Gifu park

0 Comments
GIFU

Police in Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a park. 

Police said the suspect, Shohei Haga, is also accused of choking the girl and punching her in the face, NTV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on April 24. The girl told police she was walking along a street when a man grabbed her from behind and choked her. He then dragged her to a nearby park, punched her in the face and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl called her mother and she called 110. A police patrol spotted a man fitting the assailant’s description near the park at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night and arrested him on Sunday morning.

Police said Haga has denied the allegation.

Police said the girl suffered neck and facial injuries.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo