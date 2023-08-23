Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in bicycle parking area

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman in the bicycle parking area of an apartment building.

According to police, Yuya Sugito, a company employee, allegedly groped the woman’s breasts at around 9:30 p.m. on July 24, Kyodo News reported. The woman told police that as she was parking her bike, a man came up behind her and grabbed her upper body.

Police said Sugito, who was arrested Tuesday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the incident.

Police also said that on the same day, in a nearby area, several women in their 20s and 30s reported being suddenly groped from behind and that they are questioning Sugito about his involvement in those incidents.

