crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexually molesting woman on train

YOKOHAMA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman on a train traveling from Shinagawa in Tokyo to Yokohama.

The incident occurred on a train on the JR Tokaido line at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. According to police, Tomohisa Tominaga, an office worker from Totsuka Ward, Yokohama City, is accused of reaching inside the woman's clothing and touching her lower body.  

As the train arrived at Kawasaki Station, a male passenger saw the woman react and told Tominaga, "You've been groping her. Get off the train.” 

Tominaga refused, so the man called police on his cell phone and said, “There's a molester and I've apprehended him. We'll be arriving in Yokohama in 10 minutes." 

When the train arrived at Yokohama Station, the man handed Tominaga and his backpack over to police on the platform at Yokohama Station.

Police said Tominaga has admitted to the allegation.

