Man arrested for threatening former AKB48 member

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening to kill a former member of the all-girl pop group AKB48.

According to police, Yuichiro Murata is accused of posting death threats against Yuiri Murayama on an internet bulletin board at around 2:10 a.m. on Aug 3, naming Murayama and her relatives, and saying, "I'm going to massacre you, so look forward to it,” TV Asahi reported.

At the time, Murata was currently serving a suspended sentence after receiving a six-month prison term last year for a separate threat against Murayama.

Murata emerged as a suspect after an investigation of his IP address.

Police said Murata has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying,"People who saw the news about my previous arrest continued to make slanderous comments about me and I posted the message in a fit of anger.”

Following Murata’s arrest, Murayama's agency, Avex, issued a statement saying, "We strive to create an environment where artists and talents can work safely and securely, and if similar incidents occur in the future, we will take firm and strict action."

Murayama passed the AKB48 13th generation audition in 2011, and was first selected for the single "Jabaja" in 2018. At the end of last year, she announced that she would be graduating from the group on June 15.

