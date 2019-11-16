Man arrested for arson after setting fire to bamboo blinds at home

Police in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set fire to the bamboo blinds of a private residence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:05 p.m. on Oct 22. Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man, who is a part-time worker, was quoted as saying, “I did it because I was experiencing stress with work-related relationships.”

The suspect is accused of setting fire to the bamboo blinds on a first-floor window (measuring about 45 centimeters long and one meter wide) with a lighter. The house belongs to a 56-year-old company employee who does not know the suspect. The owner’s adoptive father, 78, discovered the blinds burning and put out the flames using water from the bathtub.

The suspect was identified through surveillance footage taken from the crime scene.

Police said there have been three other suspicious fires in the same area, where bamboo blinds and outdoor units of homes were set on fire. Police are questioning the suspect about his involvement in those arson cases, as well.

© Japan Today