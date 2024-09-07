 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for arson-murder of 93-year-old grandmother says he doesn’t remember doing it

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima City have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of setting fire to a house in June, killing his 93-year-old grandmother who was at home.

According to police, Junya Aso is accused of setting fire to the two-story wooden house on June 8, Fukushima TV reported. His grandmother Setsuko perished in the blaze.

At the time, Setsuko and Aso's father were living in the house, and when the father returned from an outing, he saw the fire and called 119 but the house was destroyed.

Police said Aso, who had moved in with his father and grandmother about six months prior to the fire, was standing outside watching the fire, doing nothing when his father arrived home.

Police arrested Aso on Friday and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember the fire.

Police have not released derails on how the fire started.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
