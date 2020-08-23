Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for arson over fire that killed his mother, brother

0 Comments
NAGANO

Police in Nagano city have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson after his 81-year-old mother and older brother died in a fire that destroyed their house on Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect, Shigeru Nakamura, has vaguely suggested he started the fire, Fuji TV reported. He earlier told police he was able to get out of the house as flames engulfed it but was unable to save his mother Fumiko Nakamura or his older brother who was in his 50s.

Flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house at around 6:30 a.m. by a neighbor who called 119. The fire department mobilized 14 fire trucks to fight the blaze which took about two hours to extinguish, and completely destroyed the 110-square-meter house.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo