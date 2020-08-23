Man arrested for arson over fire that killed his mother, brother

Police in Nagano city have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson after his 81-year-old mother and older brother died in a fire that destroyed their house on Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect, Shigeru Nakamura, has vaguely suggested he started the fire, Fuji TV reported. He earlier told police he was able to get out of the house as flames engulfed it but was unable to save his mother Fumiko Nakamura or his older brother who was in his 50s.

Flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house at around 6:30 a.m. by a neighbor who called 119. The fire department mobilized 14 fire trucks to fight the blaze which took about two hours to extinguish, and completely destroyed the 110-square-meter house.

