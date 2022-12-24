Man arrested for asking teenage girl to show him her underwear

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of creating a public nuisance after he asked a teenage girl to show him her underwear.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Dec 20. Hokkaido Broadcasting Co reported that the man, a company employee, drove his car alongside the girl as she was walking home. He stopped his car, got out and approached the girl and said he would like to see her underwear.

The girl ran away but noted the license plate of the man’s car. She told her parents what had happened and they notified police.

The man, who was arrested on Friday night, has admitted to the charge, police said.

