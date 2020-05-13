Man arrested for assault, stealing face mask from woman

Police in Matsuda, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault and theft after he forcibly hugged a woman and stole off her face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on April 20. The 35-year-old woman was returning home when Takumi Ishiguro hugged her from behind and subsequently stole her mask, Fuji TV reported.

Ishiguro, a self-professed hospitality worker, is believed to be responsible for a string of five similar incidents targeting women in the vicinity since January. He was arrested on Tuesday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said he he has denied the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember this happening at all.”

