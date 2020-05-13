Man arrested for assault, stealing face mask from woman

Police in Matsuda, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault and theft after he forcibly hugged a woman and stole off her face mask.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on April 20. The 35-year-old woman was returning home when Takumi Ishiguro hugged her from behind and subsequently stole her mask, Fuji TV reported.
Ishiguro, a self-professed hospitality worker, is believed to be responsible for a string of five similar incidents targeting women in the vicinity since January. He was arrested on Tuesday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.
Police said he he has denied the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember this happening at all.”© Japan Today
JJ Jetplane
Perverts seem to never stop coming up with new obsessions.
kurisupisu
Sounds like a dangerous act to steal a face mask...
thepersoniamnow
Hug and used face mask stolen.
Imagine telling that to your cell mates as why you are doing time.
King of all fools.
kurisupisu
Or to the other patients on an isolation ward...
Bugle Boy of Company B
Better he steal her mask instead of some other thin material covering her lips.
JerseyDevil
Aw he got caught so he has denied the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember this happening at all.”
IMO perhaps electrodes attached to that skull will jog his convenient memory lapse.
pudus
"he forcibly hugged a woman and stole off her face mask"
twingle twangle twingle tweets, time for this one to be kept off the streets