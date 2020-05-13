Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for assault, stealing face mask from woman

7 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Matsuda, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault and theft after he forcibly hugged a woman and stole off her face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on April 20. The 35-year-old woman was returning home when Takumi Ishiguro hugged her from behind and subsequently stole her mask, Fuji TV reported.

Ishiguro, a self-professed hospitality worker, is believed to be responsible for a string of five similar incidents targeting women in the vicinity since January. He was arrested on Tuesday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said he he has denied the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember this happening at all.”

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

Perverts seem to never stop coming up with new obsessions.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sounds like a dangerous act to steal a face mask...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hug and used face mask stolen.

Imagine telling that to your cell mates as why you are doing time.

King of all fools.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Or to the other patients on an isolation ward...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Better he steal her mask instead of some other thin material covering her lips.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aw he got caught so  he has denied the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember this happening at all.”

IMO perhaps electrodes attached to that skull will jog his convenient memory lapse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"he forcibly hugged a woman and stole off her face mask"

twingle twangle twingle tweets, time for this one to be kept off the streets

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

‘Corona Divorce’ Threatens Marriages As Life Amid Virus Exposes Couples’ Values

Savvy Tokyo

How to Fill in Japan’s COVID-19 Stimulus Application

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Get Prepared: What To Put In Your Earthquake Kit

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filing Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog