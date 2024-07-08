 Japan Today
Image: iStock/imagean
crime

Man arrested for assaulting 16-year-old girl in convenience store parking lot

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Aizubange, Fukushima Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 16-year-old female acquaintance by punching her in the face while in his car.

Police said the incident occurred between about 2:05 and 2:15 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot outside a convenience store, broadcaster NTV reported. Police said the suspect, who is from Kita-Ibaraki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of punching the girl in the face with his bare hands multiple times, causing facial bruises and other injuries. 

After the assault, the woman asked for help from a convenience store employee who reported the incident. 

Police said the man, who had been visiting his parents’ home for the weekend, has admitted to the allegation.

That's not a move from Japanese gentleman.

Send that clown to the yakz..

That's not a move from Japanese gentleman..

That's not a move from ANY gentleman no matter the country..

Cut your girly whiny anti-Japan hate..

That's not a move from Japanese gentleman..

That's not a move from ANY gentleman no matter the country..

Cut your girly whiny anti-Japan hate..

I’ve seen phrase “girly whiny” many times, so I guess it is now officially allowed on JapanToday.

Nice breakup! Don't punch any girl/woman whatever.

