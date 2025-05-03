 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting 3-month-old son, causing temporary cardiac arrest

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 3-month-old son, causing him to go into temporary cardiac arrest.

According to police, Koichi Yumitatsu, a company employee, called 119 at around 7 p.m. on Friday and said his baby son was unconscious and not breathing, NHK reported.

The baby was taken to hospital where doctors said he had gone into cardiac arrest. However, he regained consciousness later Friday night.

The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Yumitatsu has admitted hitting his child at their apartment in Naka Ward at around 6:50 p.m. Friday, but has so far not said why.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

Life in prison is the only suitable senténce

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog