Man arrested for assaulting 3-month-old son, causing temporary cardiac arrest

Police in Nagoya on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 3-month-old son, causing him to go into temporary cardiac arrest.

According to police, Koichi Yumitatsu, a company employee, called 119 at around 7 p.m. on Friday and said his baby son was unconscious and not breathing, NHK reported.

The baby was taken to hospital where doctors said he had gone into cardiac arrest. However, he regained consciousness later Friday night.

The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Yumitatsu has admitted hitting his child at their apartment in Naka Ward at around 6:50 p.m. Friday, but has so far not said why.

