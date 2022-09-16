Man arrested for assaulting 93-year-old father in Tottori

Police in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 93-year-old father.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday while the suspect, who is from Chiba Prefecture, was from staying with his father for a few days. Local media quoted police as saying that the suspect knocked his father to the floor, then sat on him and punched his face several times.

A neighbor later saw the victim with bruises wandering outside and called police on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after he and his father had an argument. The father's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

© Japan Today