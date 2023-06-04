Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting acquaintance with beer stein

1 Comment
KAGAWA

Police in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 23-year-old male acquaintance by hitting him on the head with a beer stein at a karaoke parlor on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. Local media reported that the suspect, a foreign student, and the victim, a Japanese man, were apparently both intoxicated at the time.

Police said the two got into an argument. They did not reveal the nationality of the student.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It’s time to change the law on a par with the knife laws and introduce paper cups widely in Japan

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo