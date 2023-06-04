Man arrested for assaulting acquaintance with beer stein

Police in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 23-year-old male acquaintance by hitting him on the head with a beer stein at a karaoke parlor on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. Local media reported that the suspect, a foreign student, and the victim, a Japanese man, were apparently both intoxicated at the time.

Police said the two got into an argument. They did not reveal the nationality of the student.

