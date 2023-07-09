Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting bar employee in Hokkaido

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 26-year-old woman at the bar where she works part-time.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of punching the woman twice in the head.

The bar manager called police. Prior to hitting the woman, the man had been arguing with the bar manager

Police said the man, who was intoxicated when they arrived, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he can’t remember anything.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel