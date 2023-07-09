Man arrested for assaulting bar employee in Hokkaido

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 26-year-old woman at the bar where she works part-time.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of punching the woman twice in the head.

The bar manager called police. Prior to hitting the woman, the man had been arguing with the bar manager

Police said the man, who was intoxicated when they arrived, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he can’t remember anything.

© Japan Today