Man arrested for assaulting bar employee in Yamaguchi Prefecture

Police in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female bar employee.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man had been drinking heavily all night and and started arguing with the woman. He is accused of grabbing her head and slamming it against the wall several times.

Other customers restrained the man while a bar employee called police.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Police said the suspect, a company employee, has partially denied the allegation. They quoted him as saying, “I grabbed her head and shook her, but did not slam her against the wall.’'

