Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting bar employee in Yamaguchi Prefecture

0 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

Police in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female bar employee.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man had been drinking heavily all night and and started arguing with the woman. He is accused of grabbing her head and slamming it against the wall several times.

Other customers restrained the man while a bar employee called police.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Police said the suspect, a company employee, has partially denied the allegation. They quoted him as saying, “I grabbed her head and shook her, but did not slam her against the wall.’'

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog