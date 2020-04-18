Man arrested for assaulting bar manager with beer glass

A 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he hit a 51-year-old woman in the face with a beer glass at the bar she manages in Yokohama on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at the bar in Kotobukicho, Naka Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Masao Kawashima, got into an argument with the woman and he hit her in the face with his beer glass. The woman suffered minor injuries. Another customer called police.

Although most bars have been asked to close by 8 p.m. each night under the state of emergency due to the coronavirus, this one was still open and had many customers. The area has a lot of rest houses for people of no fixed address, many of whom are over 65.

