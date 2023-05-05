Man arrested for assaulting bar owner in Oita

Police in Oita City have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 68-year-old woman who operates a bar.

The incident occurred at the bar at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, local media reported. Police said Yasuo Iguchi, whose occupation is unclear, got into an argument with the woman and then grabbed her by the base of the neck and started choking her.

Other customers subdued Iguchi and called 110. Police said Iguchi has admitted to the charge and are questioning him and the bar owner over what they were arguing about.

