Man arrested for assaulting child welfare worker in Ibaraki Pref

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted a child care worker. The man, Yugi Saito, was also charged with assaulting his 38-year-old wife when he slashed her with a knife after she tried to stop him from attacking the welfare worker.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on July 5. Police said Saito has denied the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. The altercation occurred when the child welfare worker from Chikusei Child Consultation Center and an officer from Koga Police Station arrived at Saito’s home after receiving a report directly from Saito’s son that his father had been abusi9ng him. Saito became enraged and shouted, “Why are you here? I’m going to kill you,” before heading to the kitchen and pulling out a knife.

Saito’s wife sustained a cut to her right arm while attempting to stop him and the child welfare worker was punched in the face before the police officer could subdue him.

Saito’s child was not injured in the incident and has since been placed in a child welfare facility. Prior to the incident, neither the police nor and child welfare center said they had received any regarding domestic abuse or trouble at Saito’s home.

Police did not say how old the child is.

