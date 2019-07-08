Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting child welfare worker in Ibaraki Pref

4 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted a child care worker. The man, Yugi Saito, was also charged with assaulting his 38-year-old wife when he slashed her with a knife after she tried to stop him from attacking the welfare worker.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on July 5. Police said Saito has denied the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. The altercation occurred when the child welfare worker from Chikusei Child Consultation Center and an officer from Koga Police Station arrived at Saito’s home after receiving a report directly from Saito’s son that his father had been abusi9ng him. Saito became enraged and shouted, “Why are you here? I’m going to kill you,” before heading to the kitchen and pulling out a knife.

Saito’s wife sustained a cut to her right arm while attempting to stop him and the child welfare worker was punched in the face before the police officer could subdue him.

Saito’s child was not injured in the incident and has since been placed in a child welfare facility. Prior to the incident, neither the police nor and child welfare center said they had received any regarding domestic abuse or trouble at Saito’s home.

Police did not say how old the child is.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

So, he threatened to kill a police officer? That carries a couple of years in jail where I come from. It seems the child was right to contact the agency and the cops. This guy is an 'unemployed' psycho!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

unemployed....shocker....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Guy answers the door, threatens the social worker, goes back and gets a knife, comes back, and the cop still was behind everyone and the social worker got decked.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kanamara Penis Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Tweet of the Week #38: Animation Studio Employee Sick After Working 220 Hours Overtime

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

An Insider’s Guide To Hiking Mt. Jinba

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

LGBT

New Sazae

GaijinPot Travel