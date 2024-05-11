 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man arrested for assaulting common-law wife at home in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his common-law wife, who is in her 30s, at their home on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at their house in Kita Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Two children were also present at the time but they were not injured.

The woman called 110 and said she had been beaten by her common-law husband. She told police he had grabbed her by the hair and punched her.

Police said that when they arrived at the house, the woman appeared to be drunk. Police said her husband, who works in the transportation industry, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “We got into an argument and I lost my temper and became violent.”

