crime

Man arrested for punching common-law wife multiple times in the face

2 Comments
TOTTORI

Police in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly assaulting his 27-year-old common-law wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, TBS reported. The woman called 110 reporting that she was being physically abused by her partner at their home.

Police said the man, who works in the construction industry, is accused of punching his common-law wife multiple times in the face, causing a laceration to her lip.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I only slapped her once."

The couple has reportedly consulted police several times in the past about domestic abuse.

2 Comments
I only slapped her once he says, oh! So that’s ok then? The man is a cad and a blunder of the hugest order. I hope this couple have no children, that would be dreadful for them.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

“I only slapped her once."

Even if that were true, it’s still one time too many.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

