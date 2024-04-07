Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting drinking companion on street in Kochi

10 Comments
KOCHI

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man of assault after he beat up a man in his 40s with whom he had been drinking at a bar on Saturday night.

Local media reported that the incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on the street. Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, had been drinking with the victim at a nearby bar. The two started arguing and left the bar.

A witness told police the suspect knocked the victim to the ground, sat astride him and started punching him in the face. A nearby resident heard the commotion and called police.

Police said the man has remained silent during questioning. The victim suffered minor facial injuries, police said.

Wow! What's happening in [ JAPAN ] recently?

-13 ( +0 / -13 )

Wow! What's happening in [ JAPAN ] recently?

You mean other than being a normally functioning society of 130 million plus people in which this type of thing happens just like in pretty much every other society, except much, much less?

11 ( +13 / -2 )

The victim suffered minor facial injuries, police said.

just another uneventful news-cycle so have to fill the pages with something I guess!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Dave Fair

in my country its called as a "cucumber season"/when you pick cucumbers and fill in bottles/...so this story is exactly same gap filling thing.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Wow. Just a brawl between two acquaintances with minor injuries makes national news here.

This used to happen on rare occasions w/ people I knew but never quite newsworthy.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Just lived 10 yrs in Kochi.

A really good city.

Just a regular punch -up.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

SpeedToday 10:03 am JST

Wow. Just a brawl between two acquaintances with minor injuries makes national news here.

This used to happen on rare occasions w/ people I knew but never quite newsworthy.

I think "rare occasions" is an under-estimation! I don't know about getting on a friend's chest and throwing a few but standing, that's not unheard of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's known that people in Kochi like to drink. The first sake to make an impression on me years ago was Tosa Tsuru brewed in Kochi and very easy to drink.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

throw them both in the drunk tank for 48 hours, the end. nothing to see here

0 ( +0 / -0 )

SpeedToday  10:03 am JST

Wow. Just a brawl between two acquaintances with minor injuries makes national news here.

This used to happen on rare occasions w/ people I knew but never quite newsworthy.

Japan Today doesn't provide a comprehensive overview of all crime incidents in Japan. It primarily curates stories chosen by editors to cater to its English-speaking audience, focusing on key events of the day and selecting local news stories of interest.

It may cover certain local incidents, but it's possible that similar occurrences are not included on the website. Plus, there might be other crimes that weren't reported or didn't make it to the news, which skew our perspective of crime trends further.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

