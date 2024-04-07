Man arrested for assaulting drinking companion on street in Kochi

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man of assault after he beat up a man in his 40s with whom he had been drinking at a bar on Saturday night.
Local media reported that the incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on the street. Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, had been drinking with the victim at a nearby bar. The two started arguing and left the bar.
A witness told police the suspect knocked the victim to the ground, sat astride him and started punching him in the face. A nearby resident heard the commotion and called police.
Police said the man has remained silent during questioning. The victim suffered minor facial injuries, police said.© Japan Today
Michael Machida
Wow! What's happening in [ JAPAN ] recently?
Strangerland
You mean other than being a normally functioning society of 130 million plus people in which this type of thing happens just like in pretty much every other society, except much, much less?
Dave Fair
just another uneventful news-cycle so have to fill the pages with something I guess!
Eastman
Dave Fair
in my country its called as a "cucumber season"/when you pick cucumbers and fill in bottles/...so this story is exactly same gap filling thing.
Speed
Wow. Just a brawl between two acquaintances with minor injuries makes national news here.
This used to happen on rare occasions w/ people I knew but never quite newsworthy.
John
Just lived 10 yrs in Kochi.
A really good city.
Just a regular punch -up.
Dave Fair
SpeedToday 10:03 am JST
I think "rare occasions" is an under-estimation! I don't know about getting on a friend's chest and throwing a few but standing, that's not unheard of.
deanzaZZR
It's known that people in Kochi like to drink. The first sake to make an impression on me years ago was Tosa Tsuru brewed in Kochi and very easy to drink.
shogun36
throw them both in the drunk tank for 48 hours, the end. nothing to see here
METATTOKYO
Japan Today doesn't provide a comprehensive overview of all crime incidents in Japan. It primarily curates stories chosen by editors to cater to its English-speaking audience, focusing on key events of the day and selecting local news stories of interest.
It may cover certain local incidents, but it's possible that similar occurrences are not included on the website. Plus, there might be other crimes that weren't reported or didn't make it to the news, which skew our perspective of crime trends further.