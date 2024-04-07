Man arrested for assaulting drinking companion on street in Kochi

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man of assault after he beat up a man in his 40s with whom he had been drinking at a bar on Saturday night.

Local media reported that the incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on the street. Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, had been drinking with the victim at a nearby bar. The two started arguing and left the bar.

A witness told police the suspect knocked the victim to the ground, sat astride him and started punching him in the face. A nearby resident heard the commotion and called police.

Police said the man has remained silent during questioning. The victim suffered minor facial injuries, police said.

