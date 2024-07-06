Man arrested for assaulting employee, refusing to pay bill at hostess club in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 29-year-old man from Yokohama on suspicion of assault and refusing to pay his bill at a hostess club.
The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hitoshi Hiraga, a company employee, injured a hostess at the bar in Chuo Ward and ran away without without paying 93,000 yen for food and drinks he had consumed.
Police said the hostess was injured when Hiraga pushed her to the floor.
Hiraga was detained shortly after leaving the bar. Police quoted him as saying, "I didn't want to pay the bill. I was so desperate to get out of the bar that I don't remember anything. I'm sorry if I injured her."© Japan Today
Laguna
Pretty hard to consume 93,000 yen in food and drinks if a place is ligit. Stupid of him to go there.
WA4TKG
“ I was drunk and don’t remember”, but remember, if you’re a foreigner, you can’t use this excuse
Yubaru
No, not at all! Obviously you are unfamiliar with establishments like this.
Hell there was a time where is cost more than this just to sit down. "Table charges" could run anywhere from ￥100,000 to ￥250,000 or more in high end places.
I have drank in places in Tokyo where it cost ￥500,000 for 5 people as a table charge, and one bottle of Hennessey was ￥300,000 for a "set".
My boss paid over ￥1,000,000 than night for us to drink there!
shogun36
Then the last place you should go to is a Red Light District bar. Everyone knows they don't mess around when it comes to the bill. In any country.
Pukey2
I wouldn't want to pay either if that was the amount for a glass of wine, some peanuts, and a two-minute feel-up.