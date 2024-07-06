Man arrested for assaulting employee, refusing to pay bill at hostess club in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 29-year-old man from Yokohama on suspicion of assault and refusing to pay his bill at a hostess club.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hitoshi Hiraga, a company employee, injured a hostess at the bar in Chuo Ward and ran away without without paying 93,000 yen for food and drinks he had consumed.

Police said the hostess was injured when Hiraga pushed her to the floor.

Hiraga was detained shortly after leaving the bar. Police quoted him as saying, "I didn't want to pay the bill. I was so desperate to get out of the bar that I don't remember anything. I'm sorry if I injured her."

