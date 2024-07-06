 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

Man arrested for assaulting employee, refusing to pay bill at hostess club in Sapporo

5 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 29-year-old man from Yokohama on suspicion of assault and refusing to pay his bill at a hostess club.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Hitoshi Hiraga, a company employee, injured a hostess at the bar in Chuo Ward and ran away without without paying 93,000 yen for food and drinks he had consumed.

Police said the hostess was injured when Hiraga pushed her to the floor.

Hiraga was detained shortly after leaving the bar. Police quoted him as saying, "I didn't want to pay the bill. I was so desperate to get out of the bar that I don't remember anything. I'm sorry if I injured her."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Pretty hard to consume 93,000 yen in food and drinks if a place is ligit. Stupid of him to go there.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

“ I was drunk and don’t remember”, but remember, if you’re a foreigner, you can’t use this excuse

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Pretty hard to consume 93,000 yen in food and drinks if a place is ligit. Stupid of him to go there.

No, not at all! Obviously you are unfamiliar with establishments like this.

Hell there was a time where is cost more than this just to sit down. "Table charges" could run anywhere from ￥100,000 to ￥250,000 or more in high end places.

I have drank in places in Tokyo where it cost ￥500,000 for 5 people as a table charge, and one bottle of Hennessey was ￥300,000 for a "set".

My boss paid over ￥1,000,000 than night for us to drink there!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I didn't want to pay the bill.

Then the last place you should go to is a Red Light District bar. Everyone knows they don't mess around when it comes to the bill. In any country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wouldn't want to pay either if that was the amount for a glass of wine, some peanuts, and a two-minute feel-up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog