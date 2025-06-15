Man arrested for assaulting ex-wife

Police in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his former wife, who is in her 20s.

According to police, the man, who lives in Oyama town, Shizuoka Prefecture, is accused of punching his ex-wife in the face at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, TBS reported.

After being assaulted, the woman called 110.

Police said the couple had met several times since their divorce regarding their children and believe the latest incident may have been a dispute over custody of the children.

