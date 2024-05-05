Man arrested for assaulting father with wooden sword

Police in Abira, Hokkaido, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 57-year-old father by beating him with a wooden sword.
The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man’s mother called 110 and said her son was acting violently toward his father, repeatedly beating him in the back with a wooden sword as he sat in a chair.
The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. The suspect admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying perhaps he went a little too far.
Police are questioning the family members about the cause of the dispute.© Japan Today
1 Comment
sakurasuki
Perhaps he tried to do, some Samurai act during this golden week?
Btw, Hokkaido again? In on week we will have several incident from Hokkaido in crime section, perhaps with current global warming really effecting to resident behavior lately.