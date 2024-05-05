Man arrested for assaulting father with wooden sword

Police in Abira, Hokkaido, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 57-year-old father by beating him with a wooden sword.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man’s mother called 110 and said her son was acting violently toward his father, repeatedly beating him in the back with a wooden sword as he sat in a chair.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. The suspect admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying perhaps he went a little too far.

Police are questioning the family members about the cause of the dispute.

