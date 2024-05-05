 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for assaulting father with wooden sword

1 Comment
HOKKAIDO

Police in Abira, Hokkaido, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 57-year-old father by beating him with a wooden sword.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man’s mother called 110 and said her son was acting violently toward his father, repeatedly beating him in the back with a wooden sword as he sat in a chair.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. The suspect admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying perhaps he went a little too far.

Police are questioning the family members about the cause of the dispute.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Perhaps he tried to do, some Samurai act during this golden week?

Btw, Hokkaido again? In on week we will have several incident from Hokkaido in crime section, perhaps with current global warming really effecting to resident behavior lately.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo