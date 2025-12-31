Man arrested for assaulting female acquaintance in vacant lot

Police in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 22-year-old woman in a vacant lot,

Police said the man, a company employee, is accused of injuring the woman by choking her neck with both hands at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, TBS reported. He also reportedly pulled the woman's hair and and dragged her to the ground.

A witness called police to report the assault but when they arrived, the man had gone. However, the woman told police she knew the man and police arrested him later in the day.

Police said the woman suffered abrasions to her neck, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

